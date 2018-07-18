Alliant Energy announces 210 MW wind farm

Iowa customers and communities will benefit through a new renewable energy source from Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company and Invenergy. Today, the companies announced the signing of contracts by which Invenergy will complete development of the 210-megawatt (MW) Richland Wind Farm in Sac County, Iowa. Alliant Energy will construct and own the wind farm.

Located in west-central Iowa, Richland Wind Farm is expected to create more than 150 construction jobs, as well as inject tens of millions of dollars in economic benefits to the local area. It will be completed by early 2020 and is expected to produce enough clean energy for 80,000 average Iowa homes a year.

Richland Wind Farm is part of Alliant Energy’s plan to add 1,000 MW of new wind generation for its Iowa customers by the end of 2020. The expansion comes from five new wind farms in Iowa. Richland Wind Farm is the fifth and final part of this project.

“Wind energy is a win for Iowans and especially our customers,” said Doug Kopp, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “Because there is no fuel cost associated with wind generation, when complete, our five new wind farms will produce cost-effective, clean energy for our customers for decades.”

Alliant Energy’s $1.8 billion investment in wind energy for Iowa customers supports the company’s plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% by 2030, as compared to 2005 levels. Find more information on Alliant Energy’s wind development at alliantenergy.com/wind.

Alliant Energy Corporation’s Iowa utility subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy. The Iowa utility is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and provides electric service to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas service to 220,000 retail customers. The employees of Alliant Energy focus on delivering the energy solutions and exceptional service their customers and communities expect – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNT and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas and Europe. Invenergy’s home office is located in Chicago and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Europe.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have developed more than 19,900 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, natural gas-fueled power generation and energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergyllc.com.