CGN buys 75% in Swedish wind farm from Macquarie

China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) has acquired a 75 percent stake in a Swedish wind power project from Australia’s Macquarie Group and GE Energy Financial Services, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The North Pole wind power project, located in Pitea, Sweden, is expected to be operational by the end of 2019 with a capacity of 650,000 kilowatts, making it the single largest onshore wind power park in Europe, Xinhua said. The report did not give a value for the deal.

CGN, via its European operations based in France, has so far acquired over 1,000 megawatts of wind and solar power assets in Europe, Xinhua cited CGN CEO Liu Wei as saying.