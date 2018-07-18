BYPL to procure 100 MW wind energy in India

BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), supplying to central and east Delhi, on Wednesday said it has signed a power sale agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 100 MW of wind power at competitive rates.

A BSES statement said the power is expected to be available to the discom from the third week of November 2019 for a period of 25 years, and will be available at the highly competitive tariff of Rs 2.52 per unit.

“With this latest agreement, BSES discoms will be getting a whopping 400 MW of wind power. Earlier, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) had signed agreements for 250 MW of wind power and BYPL for 50 MW (150 MW including the latest agreement).

“Of these, 100 MW of wind power will start flowing from November 2018 and the remaining 300 MW from November 2019,” it said.

“This is not only one of the lowest tariff for wind power, but is also priced substantially lower than the average cost of long-term PPAs (power purchase agreements), which are above Rs 4.5 per unit. Moreover, this agreement will help BSES discoms fulfil their Renewable Purchase Obligations,” it added.

The statement also said a prudent mix of wind and solar power in the discom’s power1 portfolio will be helpful in effectively meeting Delhi’s peak power demand.

“Delhi experiences peak power demand twice in a 24-hour period and this wind power being sourced from the coastal area of Gujarat is expected to support the night peak demand,” it added.