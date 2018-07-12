Nordex Group’s order intake reached nearly 1.1 gigawatt in the second quarter

The Nordex Group recorded order intake of 1,089.8 megawatts in the second quarter of 2018 (previous year: 565.5 MW), thus continuing the performance seen at the first quarter of the year when new business exceeded one gigawatt. At the end of the first half of 2018, the Group achieved order intake of a total of around 2.1 gigawatts (H1/2017: 933 MW) in project business (without service).

Performance in the second quarter was particularly underpinned by demand in Brazil, where the Group obtained the largest single order (595 MW) in its history. Together with a further order for 123 MW, Brazil was the largest individual market (718 MW) for the Group. In addition, an order for 147 MW was gained in South Africa. This is also reflected in new business by turbine type, with the AW3000 accounting for roughly 88 percent of order intake.