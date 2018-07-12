MidAmerican Energy announces new wind farm

MidAmerican Energy Company announced the construction of a wind farm project that will begin this month in west-central Grundy County.

This latest project is called the Ivester wind farm and it will include 35 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

MidAmerican expects the project to be completed at the end of the year. Ivester will add 90.8 megawatts of wind generation capacity, or enough wind energy to power more than 38,000 average Iowa homes. It will also add about $875,000 in estimated average annual property taxes in Grundy County.

It’s part of MidAmerican Energy’s $3.6 billion Wind XI project, which the company started in 2016 and expects to complete in December 2019. The project will use up to 1,000 wind turbines to add up to 2,000 megawatts of wind energy that MidAmerican Energy expects will power more than 840,000 average Iowa homes.

For more information about MidAmerican Energy’s wind energy projects visit their website.