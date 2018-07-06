Vestas partners with TuuliWatti Oy on first V150-4.2 MW order and Cable Stayed Towers

As Vestas continues to develop market-leading technology and products that enable tailored solutions matching project-specific requirements and wind conditions, Vestas also engages in R&D collaborations with customers on specific projects to introduce and certify the newest wind technology.

Demonstrating such a collaboration with a customer, Vestas and long-term customer TuuliWatti Oy are partnering on the 21 MW Viinamäki project in Finland that will feature the first order for the V150-4.2 MW turbines and a unique R&D collaboration on a solution featuring Vestas’ Cable Stayed Tower technology. Vestas and TuuliWatti Oy have also partnered in a 10-year testing agreement at the site. As a first step under this agreement, the data collection from Viinamäki will play a vital role in the product certification of Cable Stayed Towers.

The 21 MW order for the Viinamäki project comprises five V150-4.2 MW turbine with a hub height of 175 meters, the highest ever in Vestas’ history. The 175-meter tower is the world’s tallest all-steel wind turbine tower, which is achieved through Vestas’ latest tower technology, Cable Stayed Towers. With this technology, Vestas can efficiently unlock greater wind potential at higher hub heights while easing logistic constraints.

“With the R&D collaboration on the Viinamäki project we are taking our already excellent and longstanding relationship with TuuliWatti to a whole new level”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “Onshore wind is already one of the most competitive power generation sources and Viinamäki shows how innovations across the entire value chain enable Vestas to offer sustainable energy solutions that increase customer value”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement beyond 25 years. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.