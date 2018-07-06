Vestas: New 72 MW order introduces the V126-3.45 MW in China

Vestas has secured a 72 MW order for 20 V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode. The order is the second Vestas has received for the 4 MW platform in China and the first order of V126-3.45 MW. As China moves towards higher rating turbines, Vestas leverages its extensive experience and capabilities from more than 18 GW of global installations of its 4 MW platform, to provide the right solutions for its customers and improve their business case.

“This order underlines the 4 MW platform’s beginning momentum in the traditionally 2 MW-dominated Chinese market and how Vestas’ flexible product portfolio enables new wind projects. Leveraging Vestas’ leading capabilities in 4 MW-rated turbines, we offer our customers industry-leading performance and reliability, ensuring their return of investment”, says Thomas Keller, CFO Vestas China.

The order also includes 3-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. Delivery of the turbines is expected to begin in January 2019, with commissioning expected to begin in May 2019.