ABO Wind orders Nordex N149/4.0-4.5 wind turbines

The Nordex Group is supplying ABO Wind, an international project developer, with two N149/4.0-4.5 turbines, each with a nominal output of 4.5 MW, for the “Wennerstorf II” wind farm. Less than eleven months have passed since the launch of this powerful turbine type and now building permission has been granted for the site to the south-west of Hamburg. Following its installation over the course of this year the Nordex group will conduct sound level and performance tests, among others, on the turbines, and this will form the basis of the IEC certification. This order also brings the total amount of wind energy projects installed worldwide jointly by ABO Wind and the Nordex Group to 500 MW.

The “Wennerstorf II” site is characterised by wind speeds of around 6.5 metres per second. Thanks to the low level of turbulence at the site, the N149/4.0-4.5, the output of which can be variably configured between 4.0 and 4.5 MW depending on site conditions, can be operated at its maximum level of 4.5 MW. The large rotor sweep of the N149/4.0-4.5, its high rated capacity, and the hub height of 125 metres, all mean that the wind farm will generate an annual energy yield of around 30 million kWh of clean electricity. This is equivalent to a capacity factor of 38 per cent. Furthermore, the sound power level of the turbines will not exceed 106.1 dB(A).

“The announcement of the N149/4.0-4.5 in September 2017 marked a huge increase in the yield level of our product fleet for light-wind sites. The first turbines will be installed soon and then we will be able to demonstrate the efficiency of the machines in the field. Precisely for auction markets such as Germany, the N149 offers customers a commercially attractive solution against the background of declining remuneration rates,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE.

Joachim Bock, Head of the Planning department for Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein at ABO Wind: “We are highly satisfied with our long-standing collaboration with Nordex, having realised projects totalling 500 MW. This is another reason why we decided to use the latest Nordex Group technology for the repowering of our ‘Wennerstorf II’ wind farm and to make it available for complete, independent measurement.”

Founded in 1996, the company initiates wind farm projects, acquires site locations, organises all technical and business planning, arranges international bank financing and delivers turnkey wind farms. To date, ABO Wind has connected 650 wind energy turbines to power grids with a total capacity of more than 1,400 megawatts.

The Group has installed more than 23 GW of wind energy capacity in over 25 markets and in 2017 generated revenues of EUR 3.1 billion. The company currently has about 5,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 1.5 to 4.8 MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements in countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.