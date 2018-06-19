Vestas receives 228 MW order in Australia

Vestas has received an order for the 228 MW Lal Lal Wind Farm, located in Victoria, Australia, which is owned by a partnership comprising InfraRed Capital Partners, Macquarie Capital and Northleaf Capital. The Lal Lal Wind Farm is the first project Vestas has worked on with the project partners in Australia and includes a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

For the project, Vestas will supply, commission and service 60 V136-3.6 MW turbines, delivered in 3.8 MW power optimised mode and a hub height of 93 meters, as well as source towers locally to generate renewable jobs in Victoria. The project is expected to create approximately 160 local jobs in Victoria during construction and operations, supporting the state government’s ambitious renewable targets.

“Macquarie Capital has extensive experience in the renewable energy sector globally and assisting them and their partners in this Australian project demonstrates Vestas’ ability to develop solutions that meet our customers’ different needs”, said Vestas Asia Pacific President Clive Turton, “in such a competitive and dynamic market, we must continue to provide our expertise across the entire value chain to achieve the lowest cost of energy”.

Vestas will source 80 tower sections for the project from Victorian-based renewable energy components producer, Keppel Prince Engineering.

“Through Keppel Prince, Vestas will source towers from a Victorian company, underlining our commitment to supporting local job creation, the government’s ambitious renewable target, and Australia’s clean energy future”, continued Clive Turton.

The project will also feature Australia’s first radar-activated aviation lights, InteliLight®. Optimised specifically for wind power plant application, InteliLight® delivers reliable activation of the aviation lights when needed, while avoiding unnecessary continuous lighting.