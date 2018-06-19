Vestas expands global footprint with first ever order in Panama

Vestas has received its first ever order in Panama through a wind energy solution for the 66 MW Toabré wind park, which will support Panama’s ambition to get half of its electricity from renewables by 2050. The order is placed by Elecnor and includes 20 V117-3.45 MW turbines, delivered in 3.3 MW load optimised mode. The order extends Vestas’ global reach, which currently includes wind turbines in 79 different countries, and underlines the growing demand for wind energy in emerging economies.

“Vestas continues to build its footprint in Latin America through its market-leading wind energy solutions and hereby support the many Latin American countries that are accelerating the transition to renewables. By partnering with an experienced customer like Elecnor, who share our vision of making the world more sustainable, we are confident the project will deliver the low-cost sustainable energy that will help Elecnor and Panama reach their renewable targets”, says Enric Català, Senior Director Sales Vestas LATAM.

Elecnor will perform the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, which will be located across the Penonomé and Antón regions in the central province of Coclé. Turbine delivery is expected for first quarter of 2019, with commissioning expected in the last quarter of 2019.

The project is owned by Parque Eólico Toabré S.A., a company owned by Recursos Eólicos S.A., a Panamanian company, and Audax Renovables S.A., a Spanish listed company.