Offshore innovations proven at Nissum Bredning Vind: Siemens Gamesa technology elements lower costs up to 30%

The innovative 28 MW offshore wind power project located in the waters of North-western Denmark is fully operational, producing power for customers Nissum Bredning Vindmøllelaug and Jysk Energi since early 2018. Utilizing the first serial-manufactured SWT-7.0-154 direct drive offshore wind turbines, the project is a showcase of Siemens Gamesa’s commitment to innovation and reducing costs. The turbines and further technological advancements have fulfilled expectations and are now in preparation to become available for commercial deployment.

“Nissum Bredning Vind is a small project capacity-wise, especially when compared to other offshore wind power projects. But it is extremely significant in terms of innovation: we’ve tested and validated several new technologies here, from a 66 kV transmission system to jacket foundations with concrete transition pieces to a cable-in-pipe installation,” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE). “These innovations all share the common goal of reducing the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCoE) from offshore wind. Successfully completing this project proves that they are capable of doing so, including being available for commercial deployment.”

Cost reductions of up to 30% compared to traditional elements can be provided by some of the elements installed at Nissum Bredning Vind. The innovative cable-in-pipe installation, where standard onshore cables are installed in plastic pipes from the mainland as well as between the turbines, lowers capital expenditures compared to employing offshore cables. Gravity jacket foundations provide a soil interface at normal water depths which can be made more cost-efficient versus classic jacket foundations. Furthermore, the concrete transition piece can be made at a cost level of up to 30% lower than a steel transition piece. Also, the 66 kV transmission system reduces transmission losses, providing the customer with a higher energy output – and thus higher revenue – from each turbine.

“We at Siemens Gamesa have been leaders in the offshore wind industry for many years. Our strong ambition is to continue to be so. Testing new technologies on projects like Nissum Bredning Vind helps us to stay at the forefront of technology, driving our company and the entire industry forward,” Nauen concludes.

Comprehensive video on the Nissum Bredning Offshore Project: https://youtu.be/_wYM-RBPGHE