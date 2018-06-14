Offshore wind energy in Taiwan: Siemens Gamesa backs Global Wind Organization training center project

Taiwan International Windpower Training Corporation (TIWTC) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate in establishing Global Wind Organization (GWO) training center in Taichung. With this further step Siemens Gamesa expands its support to the offshore wind industry in Taiwan and the APAC region.





The company is preparing for the installation of the turbines at the pioneering Formosa 1 Phase 2 offshore wind power plant in 2019 and was awarded preferred supplier for the Yunlin offshore wind power project. Therefore Siemens Gamesa is now setting the course to meet its future need for qualified offshore wind technicians to install and service the upcoming projects.

After engaging with Taichung International Ports Corporation (TIPC) in 2017 for the preparation of the Taichung harbor for offshore wind business, and later with Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group and Swancor Holding Co. in order to build up the local supply chain, the wind turbine manufacturer signed today a Letter of Intent with TIWTC. The agreement demonstrates SGRE’s intention to contribute to the GWO training center project in Taichung, and reinforces its commitment to the local wind industry in the long term.

The non-binding LoI covers the collaboration of TIWTC and SGRE on the implementation of international GWO training programs. Siemens Gamesa also intends to use the center for the training of its staff in Taiwan. A timeline has not been set for finalization of the cooperation agreement.

“It is excellent news that there will be a GWO training center in Taiwan. This can become a driver in creating long term local value for the region,” said Niels Steenberg, SGRE General Manager for offshore in the APAC region. “With a confirmed order for 2019, and having already been selected preferred supplier in the later years, we will soon need to train our technicians. Being able to do so in Taichung would be the ideal scenario.”

TIWTC was established earlier in May 2018, as a joint-venture between TIPC, Taiwan Power Company (TPC), CWind Taiwan, China Steel Corporation (CSC), China Ship Building Corporation (CSBC), and Swancor Renewable Energy Co. (Swancor). The company’s purpose is to set up a GWO training center in Taichung harbor, in order to provide courses to domestic and international wind power industry personnel. Start of construction is planned for Q3 2018, in order to enable the beginning of trial operations as soon as Q1 2019.

Chung Yingfeng, the chairman of Taiwan International Windpower Training Corporation added that: "The collaboration established through this Letter of Intent will help bringing the training courses closer to the needs of the industry. Thanks to the practical track record of SGRE and their experience with regards to health, safety and environment (HSE), we expect to improve our personnel training service in order to cultivate local talents for offshore wind energy operations."

