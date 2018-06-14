Longroad Energy places 212 MW order with Vestas for wind energy project in Texas

Vestas has received an order for 212 MW of V136-3.45 MW turbines, delivered in 3.6 Power Optimised Mode, from Longroad Energy for the Rio Bravo wind project in Texas. Including previously purchased 4 MW PTC components, the Rio Bravo wind project will be 238 MW in total upon completion.

Longroad Energy acquired the Rio Bravo wind project from Steelhead Americas, which is Vestas’ development arm with the purpose of developing or co-developing wind power projects in North America. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Longroad Energy CEO Paul Gaynor said, “We value our longstanding relationship with Vestas and are pleased to have worked with them to bring Rio to the finish line”.

“We are pleased to partner with Longroad on the Rio Bravo project, and expand our 4 MW platform in Texas”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “This project exemplifies the full-range of project support offered by Vestas. From value added via advancing the development of the project through to the 20-year service agreement, Vestas offered solutions to ensure the lowest cost of energy, highest quality of technology, and optimal park performance”.

Turbine delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2019.