Identifying success factors for wind power

The World Wind Energy Association had the opportunity to work together with the Korean Wind Energy Industry Association (KWEIA) on identifying the key success factors for the uptake of wind power deployment in several key markets. The purpose of the study has been to provide guidance for the government of the Republic of Korea which has recently decided to scale up the deployment of wind power and other renewable energies and has started to set up the appropriate legal and regulatory frameworks, based on practical experience gained from other parts of the world.

Accordingly, experts from the following five European wind energy markets analysed the development in their respective countries:

Denmark,

Germany

Netherlands

Spain

United Kingdom

In order to provide a detailed analysis of what has driven and hindered the respective wind power markets, these five countries were analysed regarding policies and capacities in the following areas:

Remuneration systems

Permission procedures

Social aspects

Available wind data

Domestic industrial capacities

Institutions in the area of R&D, training and education

Export promotion policies

The results from the conducted study provide comprehensive insights and answers to the question how conducive certain remuneration systems and permission systems are for the growth of a wind energy market. Besides, information has been gathered on who are the key players and actors in these countries and which special R&D, education and export programmes have been put in place.

The analysis provides an excellent opportunity to learn from wind power markets with decades of experience and to draw conclusions in particular for new markets such as the Republic of Korea.

The overall conclusion of the analysis is clear: Strong, reliable, sufficient, inclusive remuneration schemes together with comprehensive permission procedures do allow the wind sector to grow. And it is also of crucial importance to have a broad understanding of “wind sector”. It should include citizens, communities, farmers, all those, who can play an active and supportive role in wind power deployment.

Given such frameworks are in place, the domestic wind industry has the basis to grow domestically and become also an international actor. National export promotion policies can help here as well, but without a strong domestic sector, such efforts may become obsolete.