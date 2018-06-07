ENGIE Confirms its Number One Position in the Solar and Wind Energy Sectors in France with the Acquisition of the LANGA Group

Founded in 2008, the LANGA group (langa.fr), based in Brittany, is one of the most active independent producers of renewable energy, simultaneously present in solar, wind, biogas and biomass. LANGA is involved in the entire value chain of its projects. It holds a portfolio in operation which by the end of 2018 is set to reach an installed capacity of 215 MW of which 165 MW in solar energy and 39 MW in wind energy. The group is also developing 1.3 GW of projects due to be completed by 2022. The LANGA group demonstrated its competitiveness during the most recent solar calls for tenders launched by the CRE2 where it came 3rd with ENGIE taking first place.

This acquisition will allow ENGIE (engie.com), in addition to its strong organic growth, to intensify its development in renewable energies in France. ENGIE in fact aims to develop nearly 3 GW of wind and nearly 2.2 GW of solar by 2021.

Gwenaelle Huet, CEO of ENGIE France Renewables, stated: “ENGIE and LANGA are among the leading French companies developing solar energy. The alliance of the two Groups and in particular the specific skills of LANGA teams on roofs and ground-based power plants, as well as the general portfolio of projects being developed, will incontestably make ENGIE a leader of the sector in the country. It is thus with great pride that we will welcome LANGA’s personnel to ENGIE”.

Gilles Lebreux, founder and CEO of the LANGA group, stated: “The clarity and determination shown through the acquisition proposal as well as the business proposal put forward by ENGIE were key factors in the decision of the shareholders of the group to project LANGA into the future. The managerial team has gradually been able to position itself as a major actor in the development of renewable energy in France and in particular in 2017, by winning many calls for tender launched by the CRE. The partnership with TERRE et LAC and the support from ASTRIS FINANCE, as financial advisor, have been major factors in the development of the LANGA group as well as in the timeliness of this alliance.”

This acquisition follows on from the recent regroupings of ENGIE positions3 within ENGIE Green France, making it a major player of the French renewable market.

1. subject to the suspensive conditions being lifted once the acquisition is finalised.

2. Energy Regulation Commission.

3. La Compagnie du Vent, Futures Energies, Maïa Eolis, Maïa Solar, Hydro Maïa, development activities and SolaireDirect’s.

