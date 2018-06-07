Maps Vietnam wind energy boost

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) has drawn up a list of recommendations to help Vietnam raise its current wind capacity to 800MW by 2020 from 197MW currently.

GWEC presented the statement, co-signed by Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, Mainstream Renewable Power and DNV GL, as it opened its first Vietnam Wind Power Conference in Hanoi.

The recommendations include the establishment of a standardised power purchase agreement, a simplified and clear project approval process, grid infrastructure forward planning and the development of a national wind energy association.

GWEC secretary general Steve Sawyer said: “We are here to help Vietnam realise the many benefits from developing its wind power sector, including clean, affordable power for economic development, enhanced energy security and the creation of leading edge technology and jobs.”