Queensland approves billion dollar wind farm in Australias north

Development approval has been granted for a massive Australian wind farm project on Tuesday, that will power around 800,000 homes.

Located 150 km northwest of Rockhampton in Clarke Creek, the Queensland (QLD) State Government gave the go-ahead to the one-billion-Australian-dollar (763 million U.S. dollars) Lacour Energy wind farm after rigorous environmental assessments that examined the potential impact on the vegatation, wildlife and communities living in the area.

Queensland is focused on reaching its 50 percent renewable energy target by 2030, with more than 20 projects currently either underway or financially committed, QLD energy minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

With 195 turbines, the facility is set to have a power output of more than 800 megawatts.

In addition to building the turbines, associated infrastructure will include substations, temporary workers accommodation, staff and operational facilities and powerlines, QLD minister for state development Cameron Dick said.

This means jobs for the region over the projects 36-month construction period and more clean energy that our State can tap into.

According to the director of Lacour Energy, Mark Rayner, the approval of wind farm is a significant milestone for the company and the State.

We look forward to completing the feasibility study by the end of the year so that construction can begin early next year, he said.