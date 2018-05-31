Renewables contributed 43.9% in Spain in May: wind 17.2%, solar thermal 2.7% and photovoltaic 4.1%.



Generation of the month of May 2018

The peninsular demand for electric power in May is estimated at 20,044 GWh, 1% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the peninsular demand for electric power has grown by 1% compared to May 2017.

In the first five months of 2018, the peninsular demand for electric power is estimated at 106,121 GWh, 2.8% more than in 2017. Once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand for electrical energy is 2 % higher than that registered in the same period of the previous year.

With information to date, the production of wind origin in the month of May reaches 3,257 GWh, 5.3% lower than the same period last year, and accounts for 17.2% of total production.

Generation from January to May 2018