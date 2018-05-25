EOLOS success offshore increases Lidar demand

Floating Lidar company EOLOS sign further agreements with sole supplier ZephIR Lidar

Turn-key offshore wind measurements team extend order coverage with leading offshore Lidar company ZephIR in response to increasing opportunities geographically and in support of new wind technologies.

“EOLOS has been successful in a number of new geographical markets as part of a targeted campaign in 2018 to extend our market coverage. Our project experience in Western Europe combined with our industry recognised validation by The Carbon Trust has complemented our plans to expand in to both US and Asia” commented Julian Harland, Sales Director at EOLOS. “Further to this, we have seen expansion in support of new technologies – Floating Wind – in our recent deployment at the 24MW EolMed project. And to support this growth we must extend our fleet and that includes the use of the offshore industry-leading Lidar, from ZephIR Lidar.”

In a recent meeting at ZephIR Lidar in the UK, EOLOS confirmed the agreement to purchase further ZephIR 300M wind Lidars which form the key wind measurement component within the EOLOS FLS200.

“ZephIR 300M is a critical part of our system and we wanted to take the opportunity to visit the ZephIR Lidar Production Centre to see our latest unit before delivery. It is important to both EOLOS and our customers that high quality standards are maintained and I have to say that it was more than impressive to see the aviation-standard production facilities where ZephIR Lidar produces its systems and supporting services” noted Rajai Aghabi, Founder and CEO at EOLOS.

The EOLOS FLS200 has recently been deployed for the consortium EolMed, 15 km off the Mediterranean coastal town of Gruissan in support of the development and construction of 4 floating wind turbines based on Ideol’s floating technology, representing further opportunities for EOLOS as the floating wind market increases rapidly. The consortium is led by the French renewable energy developer Quadran and includes Ideol and its Damping Pool concrete floater, civil engineering company Bouygues Travaux Publics and wind turbine manufacturer Senvion.

Matt Smith, Offshore Lidar Expert at ZephIR Lidar commented: “Our Continuous Wave Lidar is so very well matched to the requirements offshore – long service life, low susceptibility to motion, 1 second scans with 50 measurements taken – we are proud to be such a contributor to this industry sector. ZephIR 300M forms the heart of the EOLOS FLS200 and together we are forming the cornerstone of many offshore wind measurement campaigns for fixed bottom wind, floating wind and many new sector opportunities that I can’t even mention, yet!.”