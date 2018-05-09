World Wind &Solar (WWS) Acquires Axis Renewable Group (Axis)

World Wind & Solar, a leader in renewable energy operations and maintenance, announced today that it has acquired Axis Renewable Group, an independent service provider to utility-scale wind and solar power plants and original equipment manufacturers. The acquisition is scheduled to close Friday, May 11th. With thisacquisition, Axis will merge under the WWS brand and WWS will continue expanding its reach and capabilities throughout North America where it offers a broad range of services to renewable energy projects. The experience and scale of this combined workforce, which now numbers well into the hundreds, is unparalleled in the industry and will drive continued improvements in service, cost-effectiveness, and safety for WWS and Axis customers.

“Since its founding, World Wind & Solar has focused on its customers with a ‘Here to Serve’ culture that has created strong loyalty amongst customers and a highly dedicated workforce,” said WWS CEO Buddy Cummings. “With this acquisition of Axis, our combined workforce will bring our employee and customer-oriented model to even more wind and solar projects in the United States. With our dedicated safety and training programs, WWS provides a great platform for our employees to pursue their career goals and our customers a service experience that is unmatched in our industry. We are so excited to welcome the Axis team and customers into our company and look forward to working together immediately on new projects.”

The entire WWS team is once again present this week at the American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA) annual Wind Power conference in Chicago to meet and discuss how this acquisition will move the industry forward and bolster the company’s ability to deliver a highly cost-effective and safe maintenance program to its customers. Stop by at Booth 2048 to meet the team in person and learn what’s next in the wind maintenance industry.

About World Wind and Solar (WWS)

World Wind & Solar (WWS) is an energy service provider in the renewable energy sector. Providing complete services from Met Towers, to Electrical Construction through Operations and Maintenance, the company also provides staffing and QA/QC services for both the wind and solar industries. WWS successfully services all major turbine and panel manufacturers at scores of renewable energy facilities throughout the United States from New Hampshire to Hawaii.