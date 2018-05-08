Senvion delivers wind projects in Belgium totalling 32 megawatts

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has concluded six contracts in Belgium totalling 32 megawatts (MW). Four wind projects are located in the Flanders region and two others in the Walloon region from different clients.

In the Flanders region, Senvion has concluded contracts with customers including EDF Luminus for Eeklo wind farm, Aspiravi for Scherpenheuvel-Zichem-Bekkevoort and Webbekom wind farms and Eneco for Zelzate wind farm. Eeklo wind farm consists of six Senvion wind turbines combining MM92 and MM100 types. Aspiravi’s wind farms total three 3.4M114 wind turbines at 119 metres hub height and the Eneco’s wind project comprises one 3.4M114 turbine at 116 meter hub height. The commissioning of these wind farms will be completed in the last quarter of this year. The scope of the Flanders projects includes maintenance agreements up to fifteen years.

In the Walloon region, Senvion has concluded with Wind4Wallonia2 – a joint subsidiary of ENGIE Electrabel and Walloon intermunicipalities – two contracts, consisting of two Senvion MM92 wind turbines for Soignies wind farm and one Senvion MM100 wind turbine for the extension of the existing wind farm Leuze en Hainaut. Both wind farms are expected to be commissioned this Autumn. The Belgian contracts are part of the Senvion Q1 2018 order book.

In Belgium, Senvion has solidified its position with over 750 MW total capacity and over 30% cumulative onshore and offshore market share.

Olivier Perot, Managing Director of Senvion Europe South, states: “The signature of these contracts cements Senvion’s position in the Belgian market. The confidence of our clients is a strong testimonial to Senvion’s ability to address efficiently their expectations with our competitive modular product portfolio and tailored service solutions. In Belgium, since 2004, we have developed a long-term relationship with diverse clients and wind industry partners. We are looking forward to developing further successful projects to support the Belgian Energy Pact.”