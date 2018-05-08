E.ON acquires wind energy project company Vortex

E.ON wants to produce more wind energy in Germany. To implement this strategy, E.ON Climate & Renewables is now taking over the German activities of Kassel-based Vortex Energy.

Vortex has been developing, realising and operating onshore wind farms in Germany since 2004. The project pipeline includes wind farms with a total volume of 300 megawatts and a large number of projects at an early stage of development. This ideally complements E.ON’s activities in the construction and operation of German wind farms.

‘We see strong growth potential for wind energy in Germany. Vortex’s outstanding expertise and regional networking are a key factor for us to exploit this potential and compete for the best locations,’ says Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO of E.ON Climate & Renewables.

‘Vortex Energy sees the acquisition by E.ON Climate & Renewables as the ideal opportunity to successfully realize its project pipeline in Germany and maintain sustainable growth. For the employees of Vortex, the transaction provides future security and excellent prospects,’ emphasizes Till Jeske, CEO of the Vortex Energy Group.

Vortex will continue its business from Kassel with an unchanged market presence. With Vortex Energy Deutschland GmbH, 30 employees are transferred to E.ON. The activities of the Vortex Energy Group in Poland and Belgium are not part of the acquisition. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.