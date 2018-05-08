Launch event announced for RE-Source Platform: bringing together renewable energy buyers and sellers

The launch event for the RE-Source Platform will take place in Brussels on Wednesday 6 June, as part of Sustainable Energy Week. Up to 400 participants will gather in the European Commission’s Charlemagne building, including representatives from European institutions and industry, with electricity sellers and buyers in attendance. Together, they will formally launch the RE-Source Platform, where clean energy buyers and suppliers can pool resources and pave the way forward for corporate renewable energy sourcing in Europe.

The RE-Source Platform is a European alliance of stakeholders representing clean energy buyers and suppliers for corporate renewable energy sourcing. Founded by SolarPower Europe, WindEurope, RE100 and WBCSD, the platform pools resources and coordinates activities to promote a better framework for corporate renewable energy sourcing at both EU and national level.

Jointly organised by the European Commission, the RE-Source Platform and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the RE-Source launch event will take place during one of the sessions of Sustainable Energy Week in Brussels. This session will feature both the official launch of the RE-Source Platform and the European release of IRENA’s Global Reference Index for Corporate Sourcing of Renewable Energy (the IRENA REmade Index). The session will be followed by a networking reception for all participants.

Speakers will include: Dominique Ristori, Director-General for Energy, European Commission; Bruce Douglas, Deputy CEO, SolarPower Europe / Coordinator, RE-Source Platform; Elizabeth Press, Director of Planning and Programme Support, IRENA, and several corporate representatives.

Registration for the launch event is free but essential. Places are limited and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. While registering, you will also be able to choose from a range of other activities taking place during Sustainable Energy Week.