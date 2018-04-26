Siemens Gamesa secures its largest ever wind turbine order of 300 MW in India

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s positioning in India has received an important boost with this order, its largest ever in this market. Under the terms of the EPC contract entered into with Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Sembcorp Energy India Ltd, Siemens Gamesa will build the 300 MW wind farm, at which it will install 143 of its SG 2.1-122 turbines, making it the largest single order secured by Siemens Gamesa in India.

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) is a leading independent power producer with a successful track record of identifying, developing and operating power generation assets across the thermal and renewable power sectors in India. As of December 31, 2017, the company has a well-balanced and diversified portfolio of power assets, with an overall power generation capacity of approximately 4.37 GW spread across seven states.

Siemens Gamesa will provide all of the infrastructure needed to equip and operate the facility, located in Gujarat state, in western India. It will also maintain the facility, which is due to be commissioned in April 2019, for 10 years.

First order for the SG 2.1-122 turbine

The other milestone implied by this contract is the fact that it is the first order placed for the SG 2.1-122, a turbine specifically fine-tuned for low-speed sites such as those prevalent in India. The wind farm will be connected to India’s Interstate Transmission System and supply power to multiple states, helping them to meet their renewable energy requirement.

“This contract marks a landmark in Siemens Gamesa’s strategy in India on account of both the size of the project and the technology selected. Moreover, it sends a very positive signal regarding the market’s momentum and shores up our confidence in its full recovery”, underlined Ramesh Kymal, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s onshore division in India.

Present in India since 2009, the accumulated base installed by Siemens Gamesa recently topped the 5 GW mark. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and a service centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).

Siemens Gamesa is the world’s #1 provider of wind power products and solutions, with a market share of more than 17% in 2017. The company has installed products and technology across the globe, with a total installed base of close to 85 GW. Siemens Gamesa offers one of the industry’s broadest product portfolios, with both offshore and onshore technology as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. The united company was created in 2017. Previously, Siemens Wind Power’s history in the wind industry extends back to the early 1980s, and Gamesa’s to 1994.

