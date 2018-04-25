Ampelmann opens offshore wind energy base in Hamburg

Ampelmann, the global leader in offshore access solutions, has opened its first office in Germany, in response to growing business in the offshore wind sector.

The new base, located in Hamburg, will be led by Tim Börner, who has been appointed as Business Development Manager Offshore Wind Germany for Ampelmann.

Mr Börner joins the company from Global Renewables Ship Brokers GmbH where he most recently held the role of Offshore Shipbroker for more than five years, focusing on the offshore wind market.

“I am excited to be joining Ampelmann at such a pivotal moment, as Walk to Work operations become increasingly vital in the offshore renewable industry, particularly off the German coast,” Mr Börner commented.

“As the offshore wind market continues to strengthen, Hamburg is a key hub for this sector and it makes perfect sense for Ampelmann to have a presence in the city where we can continue to build on the relationships already in place.”

Also part of the Hamburg office is Kris Benne, Senior Project Engineer, who will focus on operational matters and support local clients with the planning and execution of campaigns.

Friso Talsma, Manager Sales and Business Development Offshore Wind at Ampelmann commented: “A recent report revealed 2017 was a record year for investment in future wind farms and these projects will require offshore workers for maintenance and inspection campaigns for years to come.

Ampelmann’s safe and effective personnel transfer systems are ideally suited to this work so it was the perfect time for us to open our Hamburg base. Tim’s experience in offshore wind will support Ampelmann’s continued growth in this sector and we look forward to seeing the results we know he will produce.”