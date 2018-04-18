E.ON announces project commissioning of Rampion offshore wind farm

The construction of the Rampion offshore wind farm in the British Channel has made significant progress. All 116 turbines are online and feed renewable energy into the grid. The Rampion thus reaches its maximum generation capacity of 400 megawatts, which can supply almost 350,000 households.

Further work will have to be completed in the coming months before the substations on land and at sea, for example, can be fully commissioned. Offshore construction of the Rampion project began in 2016. The project is to be completed before the end of this year.

The Rampion Offshore Wind Farm is being built 13 kilometres off the Sussex coast by E.ON, Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge and a consortium comprising of the Green Investment Group, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.