Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has achieved the milestone of connecting 5000 MW to the Indian Grid, thus becoming the second largest OEM in India by cumulative installed capacity.

Siemens Gamesa began its Indian journey in 2009 and emerged as the largest player within 5 years. The company has operations across 7 key wind states has been the market leader for the past 3 years. Siemens Gamesa has a strong industrial presence in India: two blade facilities in Nellore (Andra Pradesh) and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and a repair centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).

“It is encouraging to see our incremental growth in India over the years. India is a key market for us and will continue to be one for years to come. The global wind market dynamics are changing and so is the change occurring in India. Hence, it is imperative for us to respond to the market with more agility, better products and comprehensive digital intelligence which will set us to the path for strong profitable growth, and our L3AD2020 program will set us on track to global leadership”, said Markus Tacke, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy CEO, during its visit to India, where he has held meetings with customers, suppliers and institutions in order to strengthen business relations, as well as to reinforce the leading position of the company in this market.

“With a dynamic market scenario like ours, we will be introducing new technologies and products specifically designed for the Indian wind and market conditions, thus delivering more value for our customers”, said Ramesh Kymal, Siemens Gamesa Onshore CEO for India.

https://www.evwind.es/2018/04/13/siemens-gamesa-achieves-5000-mw-commissioning-mark-in-india/63106

https://www.evwind.com/2018/04/13/siemens-gamesa-alcanza-los-5-000-mw-de-eolica-en-india/