New Mexico To Receive National Recognition For Wind Energy Leadership

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) will publically release its 2017 U.S. Wind Industry Annual Market Report 10–11 a.m., April 17, at New Mexico State Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe.
AWEA will reveal national wind industry progress in 2017 and highlight New Mexico’s wind power leadership, including a major achievement by the state last year.
AWEA’s CEO Tom Kiernan will highlight:
- New national and state data on the growth of wind power, jobs, economic and environmental benefits;
- New Mexico’s standing in terms of wind power growth;
- How wind leadership is an economic edge for the state;
- How New Mexico can continue to unlock the potential of wind power.