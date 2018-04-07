New Mexico To Receive National Recognition For Wind Energy Leadership

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) will publically release its 2017 U.S. Wind Industry Annual Market Report 10–11 a.m., April 17, at New Mexico State Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail in Santa Fe.

AWEA will reveal national wind industry progress in 2017 and highlight New Mexico’s wind power leadership, including a major achievement by the state last year.

AWEA’s CEO Tom Kiernan will highlight: