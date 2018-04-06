Enel wins first wind energy tender in India

Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Friday it had won its first green energy tender in India and planned to expand further in the country.

Enel, one of Europe’s biggest renewable energy players, said it had won the right to sign a 25-year energy supply contract for a 285 megawatt wind power farm in the state of Gujarat.

The state-controlled utility said it would be investing more than $290 million to build the plant.

Antonio Cammisecra, head of Enel’s Green Power division, said the company considered India a strategic country.

“We are planning to expand further in India which will also serve as a platform for growth throughout the overall Asia Pacific region,” he said.