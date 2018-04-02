Vestas secures 209 MW order in the U.S. and continues 4 MW platform adoption in North America

Vestas has received an order for 209 MW of V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode. Delivery of the turbines is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018. The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a seven-year service agreement.

“This order once again emphasises the 4 MW platform’s momentum in the traditionally 2 MW-dominated U.S. market and how Vestas’ flexible product portfolio enables new wind projects and support local communities,” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada, and continued, “These turbines, and the wind project they power, will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community, and support growth in a thriving American manufacturing supply chain.”

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

Since its debut, over 17,000 MW of the 4MW platform have been installed globally.