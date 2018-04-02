Vestas secures 10-year renewal of 1,150 MW service portfolio across the U.S. wind belt

Vestas has renewed and extended a portfolio of service agreements with an undisclosed customer for 1,150 MW of wind projects across four wind projects in the U.S. Vestas has provided service for the projects, covering multiple Vestas platforms, since their commissioning, and will, with the renewals, extend the service agreements to 10-year terms, including Balance of Plant management.

With the long-term service agreements, the customer obtains unparalleled access to Vestas’ global footprint and service expertise, which increase performance through enhanced data driven fleet optimization services, predictable operations costs and lower energy cost. The long-term service agreements are designed to maximize uptime, performance and energy production.

“We’re extraordinarily pleased to extend our service partnerships and continue to drive project performance and profitability over the long-term,” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ North American sales and service organization. “These renewals are a testament to the customer’s commitment to getting the lowest cost energy through optimized project performance and long-term certainty. We are pleased to help deliver on this commitment over the lifetime performance of their assets.”

With over 76 GW of projects under long-term service agreements globally including 24 GW in North America, Vestas is the largest service provider in the world.