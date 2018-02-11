Work Starts on Australia’s Biggest Wind Farm

Construction started this week on the 453-megawatt wind farm project, which is due to be completed in 2019. The wind turbine project will produce 1.5 million megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually – enough to provide power for 260,000 homes.

The Queensland Labor government is committed to a 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

AGL Energy is building the $850 million Coopers Gap wind farm, 10 years after it was first proposed. The company secured environment approval last year.

Two hundred jobs will be created during construction of the facility .