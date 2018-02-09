Tekmar, SBSS partner on Chinese offshore wind cable works

ekmar and SBSS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate as each other’s preferred partner in offering export and inter-array cable protection to the Chinese Offshore Wind Market. Under the terms of the MoU the two companies will jointly promote their market-leading services in cable protection systems and subsea cable installation respectively.

Besides being the installation partner of choice for Tekmar products in P.R. China, SBSS will have access to the installation and vessel engineering analysis capabilities of AgileTek, a Tekmar Group subsidiary. In return SBSS will utilize the wider range of Tekmar products across other sectors such as subsea oil and gas and telecommunications.