Tekmar, SBSS partner on Chinese offshore wind cable works

ekmar and SBSS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate as each other’s preferred partner in offering export and inter-array cable protection to the Chinese Offshore Wind Market. Under the terms of the MoU the two companies will jointly promote their market-leading services in cable protection systems and subsea cable installation respectively.
Besides being the installation partner of choice for Tekmar products in P.R. China, SBSS will have access to the installation and vessel engineering analysis capabilities of AgileTek, a Tekmar Group subsidiary. In return SBSS will utilize the wider range of Tekmar products across other sectors such as subsea oil and gas and telecommunications.
“We’re truly excited to be partnering with such a well-respected company as Tekmar. On the back of our first offshore wind farm project in 2017 this MoU reinforces SBSS’s strategy of deploying our international experience into the domestic market and offering high-quality subsea power cable installations to Chinese Developers.”Tom Manning, SBSS’s Commercial Director, said.
“Following our recent success on several projects in China, we are excited to be able to partner with a leading installer to support this rapidly expanding market”. James Ritchie Tekmar Group’s CEO, said.