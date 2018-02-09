Siemens Gamesa signs MoU with Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group to support offshore wind industry in Taiwan

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy intensifies its activities in the preparation for the offshore business in Taiwan. After a first agreement with Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) in December, the wind turbine manufacturer has now signed a further Memorandum of Understanding with Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group to collaborate on the development of an offshore wind supply chain in Taiwan.

Under the terms of the non-binding MoU, Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group will be investigating the establishment of a foundry, machining and painting facilities at the Taichung Harbor in Taiwan. Siemens Gamesa, drawing on its experience as a leading turbine manufacturer, will provide advice and support with regards to compliance to offshore wind quality and HSE standards, as well as for YGG to become a competitive supplier for offshore wind in Asia Pacific (APAC).

A timeline has not been set for finalization of the cooperation agreement.

“The promising potential of the Taiwanese offshore market combined with our positive experience with the government has encouraged us to intensify our efforts. We are convinced that this emerging market offers interesting business opportunities. As one of the world’s leaders within the offshore wind industry, we look forward to gaining a foothold in this market,” states Andreas Nauen, CEO Offshore, Siemens Gamesa.

“The Taichung Harbor is a choice location, close to Changhua County, off of which the majority of the zones defined by the Taiwanese government for offshore wind projects are found. As we stated in December 2017, there are over 10 GW of projects under planning overall in Taiwan according to official information. We therefore believe the Taichung Harbor has the potential to become a regional hub for the industry, and we are very happy to reinforce our commitment to its development with YGG”, says Rainer Mueller-Wallenborn, Head of Offshore Procurement, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, who signed the MoU.

In 2017, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy signed a MoU with Taiwan International Ports Corporation to investigate possibilities for a potential manufacturing site, office facilities, and staging areas.

Siemens Gamesa also installed Taiwan’s first offshore wind power plant, the 8 MW Formosa Phase 1 demonstration project, back in 2016.