CWind and IOVTEC form joint venture CWind Taiwan

CWind, a leading provider of power cable and asset management services to the offshore renewables and utilities market, and part of the Global Marine Group, announced today the formation of a joint venture with International Ocean Vessel Technical Consultant (IOVTEC), a survey and crew transfer vessel (CTV) service provider based in Taiwan.

The new joint venture, CWind Taiwan, will provide offshore wind farm training and best practice, and support services to Taiwanese offshore wind farm developers and owners. The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two companies’ respective strengths: CWind’s extensive offshore renewables experience and proven ability to develop local content, and IOVTEC’s detailed knowledge of the Taiwanese offshore renewables market. The collaboration will significantly expand CWind’s reach in Taiwan, while broadening the deliverable capabilities of IOVTEC.