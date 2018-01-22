Nordex launches EUR 275 million Senior Notes Offering / Proceeds for partial redemption of Schuldscheindarlehen 2016

Today, Nordex SE launches an offering for the placement of EUR 275 million unsecured fixed rate Senior Notes (green bond) due 2023; the bond will be issued with a denomination of EUR 100,000. The final conditions of the bond, in particular the interest rate and the issue price, will be announced following the successful placement of the bond.

To improve the maturity profile of the Company, the proceeds will be used to redeem the floating interest rate tranches due 2019 of the Schuldscheindarlehen issued in 2016 as well as part of the tranches due 2021. The envisaged redemption date is April 2018.