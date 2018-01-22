First order in Kazakhstan strengthens Vestas’ global reach

Underlining Vestas’ ability to deliver competitive wind energy solutions in all parts of the world, Central Asian power-energy company CAPEC Green Energy LLP, a main player on Kazakhstan’s renewable energy market, has ordered 52 MW of V112-3.45 MW turbines for the Astana wind project. The turbines will be delivered in both 3.3 MW load optimised mode and standard 3.45 MW rating. Once installed, the project will add another market to Vestas’ global footprint, which currently spans across 76 markets.

“We have chosen to work with Vestas because their technology combines performance with reliability. They have extensive experience in neighbouring markets, and they offer proven technology, especially for low temperature climatic conditions. For us, Vestas is the optimal partner to develop our project”, states Bagdat Oral, Director of CAPEC Green Energy LLP.

“The Astana wind project marks an important step in further developing this promising wind market. Kazakhstan has great wind energy potential, and we are determined to contribute to the overall growth of renewable energy production in the country. We are very happy that CAPEC Green Energy LLP chose Vestas, and we look forward to maximise their return on investment by offering a competitive cost of energy”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas North & Central Europe.

The 52 MW Astana wind farm is being built in the vicinity of the country’s capital, Astana, and comprises supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines, along with a full-scope service agreement (AOM 4000) and VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution. Wind turbine delivery is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2018.