Nordex – order intake of 1.6 GW in the fourth quarter of 2017

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Nordex Group received firm orders for 1,598.6 megawatts (Q4/2016: 1,420.8 MW), an increase of 12.5 percent compared to Q4 2016. After the sluggish order intake registered in the first three quarters, expectations of a strong fourth quarter have been met.

New business for 2017 amounted to 2,741.3 MW (2016: 3,499.1 MW). The North America division, in particular, had a strong fourth quarter, which contributed to an overall order intake of 1,045.2 MW in 2017. Consequently, the contribution made by this division to total order intake increased from 23.6 to 38.1 percent. New business in the Europe division amounted to 1,094.9 MW for 2017 as a whole, contributing to the region’s decreased total share from 50.1 to 39.9 percent. The International division received new orders for 601.2 MW.

The prepayments received in connection with the strong order intake in Q4 2017 contributed to Nordex’s cash and cash equivalents position of more than EUR 600 million as of 31 December 2017.

Order intake 2017/16 by divisions (in MW)

in MW Q4/2017 FY 2017 Q4/2016 FY 2016

Division EU 587.9 1,094.9 456.7 1,753.3

Division NA 786.9 1,045.2 582.2 825.2

Division Intern. 223.8 601.2 381.9 920.6

Total 1,598.6 2,741.3 1,420.8 3,499.1

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 21 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of EUR 3.4 billion in 2016. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 – 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.