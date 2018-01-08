MHI Vestas expands UK operational footprint

Company executives, joined by Warrington North MP Helen Jones, gather today in Warrington for official opening of the firm’s largest administrative and support office in the UK.

Ushering in a new era for offshore wind park support, MHI Vestas is opening a new office in Warrington. The dedicated space will immediately occupy 22 offshore wind experts in the areas of service, construction, health and safety, and quality assurance.

The Warrington office will be MHI Vestas’ largest administrative and support centre in the UK and located near many of the company’s offshore wind project sites.

MHI Vestas Chief Operating Officer, Flemming Ougaard, said, “The opening of MHI Vestas’ new office in Warrington marks a milestone for our company as we establish our own unique identity and culture. The office, strategically located in Cheshire, will be our largest administrative centre in the UK and will support all of our UK projects. Offshore wind experts in the areas of service, construction, health & safety, and quality will be based in this dedicated facility. MHI Vestas is very proud to play a role in the continued growth of offshore wind in the UK.”

Warrington North MP, Helen Jones, said, “I am delighted to support the Opening Ceremony of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind’s new office in the Warrington North constituency. Since being established in 2014, MHI Vestas have grown significantly to become one of the leading suppliers of offshore wind farm projects, and I wholeheartedly promote the decision to continue their journey here in Warrington. The UK must strive to transform our energy system into an innovative and sustainable resource to benefit generations for years to come. I welcome the commitment of MHI Vestas to this goal and the creation of yet more highly skilled employment opportunities.”

Offshore wind has enjoyed extraordinary momentum in recent months in the UK, buoyed by historically low energy prices in the September 2017 Contract for Difference auction round. The auction proved that offshore wind energy in the UK is now cheaper than nuclear and on par with traditional energy sources.

The new MHI Vestas Warrington office is the latest addition to offshore wind’s historic rise and will ensure dedicated wind park support for years to come.