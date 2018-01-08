Eolus appoints Veidekke as balance of plant contractor for wind farms

Eolus has signed an agreement with Veidekke regarding design and construction of roads, foundations and internal electrical grid for the wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen. The agreement is a turn-key construction contract for the wind farms comprising a total of 232 MW.

On December 23, 2017, Eolus announced, through a press release, a sales agreement with Aquila Capital regarding wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen comprising 61 wind turbines, with a capacity of 232 MW. Eolus has also signed a turbine supply agreement with Vestas for both wind farms.

Eolus has now signed a balance of plant contract with Veidekke which includes construction of roads, crane pads, foundations, internal electrical grid and communication network for Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen. Construction begins in January 2018 and is expected to be completed in April 2019.

Both Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen are located close to wind farm Jenåsen which Eolus currently is constructing in Sundsvall municipality. Jenåsen comprises 23 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 79 MW. Veidekke is responsible for construction services in this wind farm as well and construction works are expected to be completed during February 2018.