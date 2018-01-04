Terna Energy announces completion of new wind farm in the US

Terna Energy, a member of the GEK Terna Group, on Wednesday announced the completion and commencement of commercial operations of a wind farm in the United States, ANA reports.

The construction of the Fluvanna I Wind farm in Scurry County, Texas started in December 2016 and was completed in less than 12 months, the company said.

Fluvanna I has an overall capacity of 155.4 MW and consists of 74 wind turbines (Siemens/Gamesa) of 2.1 MW. It will deliver green electricity into the Texas Interconnection power grid to supply more than 46,000 homes.