Vestas receives 300 MW order in Canada

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order for 87 V136-3.45MW turbines for the 300 MW Henvey Inlet wind project in Ontario, Canada. The project is Vestas’ largest order to date in Canada and the first between Pattern Energy Group LP (“Pattern Development”) and Vestas. The Henvey Inlet wind project is among the largest in Canada and is being jointly developed by Pattern Development and its partner Henvey Inlet First Nation. The press release references Vestas Wind Systems A/S’ company announcement No. 57/2017 of 29 December 2017.

With 132m tall towers, the project features the tallest in North America, highlighting how Vestas’ tall tower technology can open up new sites in previously untapped wind resource geographies. Together with the V136-3.45 MW turbine’s ability to deliver high and efficient energy production in low-wind conditions, the Henvey Inlet project will harvest more wind, delivering lower cost of energy.

“We are very excited to partner with Vestas on this historic 300 MW project”, said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “The V136-3.45MW turbine is an outstanding example of the continued improvements that Vestas and other manufacturers are making to generate more power at lower costs from the winds available in places like Georgian Bay, Ontario. This project will be a terrific long-term economic contributor to Henvey Inlet First Nation”.

“We are very pleased to partner with Pattern Energy on our first project together and to expand Vestas’ footprint in Canada to more than 3 GW with one of the largest projects in Canada“, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. ”Henvey Inlet will deliver significant environmental and economic benefits to Ontario and is another example of how our 4 MW platform’s market-leading flexibility makes it a great fit to North America”.

Vestas will supply the wind turbines as well as service the project via a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Delivery is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Excluding Henvey Inlet, Vestas has currently installed more than 2,800 MW of turbines throughout Canada.

Additional information about the project:

Customer: Pattern Energy Group LP Project name(s): Henvey Inlet Location/Country: Ontario, Canada Number of MW: 300 MW Number of turbines/turbine type(s): 87 V136-3.45 MW turbines Contract type: Supply-only Contract scope: The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. Time of delivery: Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in third quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected to in fourth quarter of 2018.

