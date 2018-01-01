New order takes Vestas’ announced 2017 order intake in Argentina close to 600 MW

Vestas has received another order to extend a wind park in Argentina, underlining its market-leadership in Argentina’s growing wind energy market. The order is placed by Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia S.A. (PCR), a national company specialised in cement and oil & gas industries, and includes 22 MW. In total, PCR will have 123 MW of installed wind capacity in Santa Cruz, including 101 MW from a previous order.

The order includes the supply and installation of six V117-3.45 MW delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Modeas well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2018 whilst installation is expected for the fourth quarter of 2018.

“With this new deal, we strengthen our partnership with PCR and consolidate our leading position in the Argentinean market. We pioneered wind energy in Argentina and continue to play an active role in developing Argentina’s renewable energy with our partners’ continuous collaboration and trust.”, says Andrés Gismondi, Sales director for Vestas Latin America southern cone.