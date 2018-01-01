Vestas receives 32 MW order in Chile

Vestas has signed a 32 MW contract with Vientos de Renaico S.A. for the La Flor wind park in the Renaico region of central Chile. The contract includes supply and installation of nine V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimal Mode as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement and derives from a private power purchase agreement with the customer.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018, whilst commissioning is expected for the second quarter of 2019.

“Chile continues to be at the frontier of wind energy in Latin America and a notable example of how a strong bet on renewables drives sustainable development. With 878 MW of installed wind capacity in Chile, Vestas is very well-positioned in the market and continues to work closely with its partners to meet the country’s renewable energy needs”, comments Andrés Gismondi, Sales director for Vestas Latin America southern cone.