Vestas achieves largest order intake in India

Watsun Infra Private Limited, a subsidiary of Continuum Wind Energy, has placed a 96 MW order for the second phase of the 150 MW Periyapatti Wind Farm in the state of Tamil Nadu. The project showcases the 2 MW platform’s flexibility by optimising wind park layout to the site’s wind conditions and employing 34 V100-2.0 MW turbines as well as 14 V110-2.0 MW turbines that combined maximise energy production.

The 96 MW takes Vestas’ total order intake in India past 600 MW in 2017: The company’s highest in one year since pioneering the Indian wind energy market in 1986.

The order includes the supply and installation of the turbines, a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution and a 15-year full-scope Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. Delivery of the turbines is expected to start in the second quarter of 2018 with commissioning planned for the third quarter of 2018.

“Continuum is pleased to extend its cooperation with Vestas and deploy the 48 turbines equipped with advanced aeronautics. These 48 turbines will add to the 27 previously procured from Vestas and commissioned to build our 150 MW project in Tamil Nadu. We are delighted to contribute in a small way to the transformative program of governments of India and Tamil Nadu to provide electricity to all citizens.” says Arvind Bansal, CEO Continuum Energy.

“With the second order from Continuum in less than a year, we underline how our reliable and versatile technology delivers the most effective solutions for our customers in the Indian market. The project takes Vestas’ 2017 order intake in India past 600 MW for the first time, marking an important milestone for us in a competitive market”, says Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

The wind power plant has an estimated annual production of around 203 MWh, which can cover the annual electricity consumption of almost 2.4 million urban electricity consumers in India.