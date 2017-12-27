New 118 MW wind energy order adds to Vestas’ momentum in Mexico

Mexican company Compañía Eólica Vicente Guerrero SA de CV has placed a 118 MW order with Vestas for the Vicente Guerrero wind park in the state of Tamaulipas. The order derives from a private power purchase agreement (PPA) and comprises supply and installation of 6 V136-3.45 and 27 V136-3.45 MW units of the same model delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode. The project management will be executed by Servicios y Desarrollos Energéticos S.A. de C.V. and Inver Management.

The contract takes Vestas’ order intake in Mexico in 2017 to more than 700 MW, including Mexico’s largest wind park. With close to a combined 1 GW of turbines either under construction or installed in Tamaulipas alone, the strong order intake in 2017 underlines Vestas’ strategic focus on the Mexican market, offering the latest technology and tailored-solutions to optimise the wind parks’ potential.

“GEMEX and Vestas together pioneered wind energy in Tamaulipas three years ago and we continue to push wind energy forward in the region. We have continuously set higher standards by delivering customised solutions that meet each project’s unique requirements,” says Juan Araluce, Vestas’ Chief Sales Officer.

“I am proud to witness first-hand how Mexico is betting on the promotion of renewable energy. In just a few years, the country has made incredible progress, becoming an example for other countries in Latin America. With our strong presence in the country and our long-term localisation plan, Vestas is very well positioned to continue supporting Mexico’s transition towards a greener economy,” highlights Angélica Ruiz Celis, Vestas’ Managing Director for Mexico and Northern LATAM.

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management service agreement (AOM 4000). Delivery of the wind turbines is expected for the third quarter of 2018 with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2019.

