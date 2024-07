Vestas secures 105 MW wind power order with LEAG in former coal mining area in Germany

Vestas and LEAG have agreed on a 105 MW order for the ‘Forst-Briesnig II’ wind energy project in the Lausitz region of Germany. Vestas will deliver 17 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and the order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to ensure optimal performance and longevity of the assets.

The wind project, which is being built in a former lignite mining area, is LEAG’s first. It was developed by LEAG Renewables GmbH, a subsidiary of LEAG, which specializes in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects. The project is a milestone in the site’s transformation towards a renewable energy and industrial landscape in the Lausitz region and is part of a broader energy transition project: GigawattFactory.

“We are delighted to have reached this important agreement with one of the world’s leading wind turbine manufacturers,” says Dominique Guillou, CEO of LEAG Renewables GmbH. “Securing the second largest construction permit for an onshore wind farm in Germany and now finalizing this contract are key milestones for the successful completion of the Forst-Briesnig II wind farm.”

“Forst Briesnig 2 is a flagship onshore wind project and, with its location in a former mining area, is a great example of the transformation from fossils to renewables in the German energy system,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales. Vestas land vehicles. Northern and Central Europe: “We are excited to support LEAG in its transformation journey and participate in this important project, as it shows our strong ability to provide the right solutions for technically complex projects.”

“Partnering with Vestas for our first wind project is another crucial step towards realizing our GigawattFactory. With the strength of LEAG Renewables as our new competence center for renewable energy, together with experienced partners such as Vestas, LEAG will build one of the largest onshore renewable energy networks in Germany, establishing the Lausitz region as a pioneer in the energy transition in Europe. ”says Thorsten Kramer, CEO of LEAG.

“We are proud to invest in this transformative project, which represents another important step forward in our commitment to renewable energy and sustainable energy generation,” said Tomáš David, senior executive responsible for renewable energy at EP Corporate Group, the majority shareholder of EP Energy. Transition, majority owner of LEAG. “This project is a crucial element of our broader strategy to transition from conventional to sustainable energy generation, positioning us at the forefront of the energy transition in Germany.”

Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.