Photovoltaic solar energy in Ecuador

KFC Ecuador has inaugurated the second phase of its photovoltaic plant in Inga Alto, Quito, with an investment of more than $2 million. This project, the largest of its kind in the country, reflects its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

In operation since 2022, the plant has reduced the company’s carbon footprint by avoiding the emission of 690 tons of CO2 in the first year, the equivalent of planting 1,620 trees, generating 2.79 GWh of renewable energy.

The new phase adds 1.1 MW of capacity, totaling 2.5 MW, enough to cover 95% of the energy demand of 26 restaurants.

The integration with the local electrical grid, facilitated by the EEQ, stands out for its impact on the energy efficiency and stability of the national electrical system.

KFC Ecuador plans a third phase on the coast to expand the benefits of solar energy, reaffirming its sustainable practices and its commitment to a diverse and responsible energy matrix.

This advance demonstrates how KFC Ecuador’s leadership drives the adoption of renewable energy in the country.