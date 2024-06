Vestas wins order for 155 MW of wind power in New Zealand

Vestas has received an order for 155 MW for the second stage of Mercury Energy’s Kaiwera Downs wind farm in New Zealand. The order includes the supply and installation of 36 Vestas V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW operational mode, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service and maintenance contract. This project is based on the first stage of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm, which was also delivered by Vestas.

“We are pleased that the Vestas and Mercury portfolio continues to expand in New Zealand’s promising renewable energy market. Once the second stage is complete, Kaiwera Downs will continue to accelerate the country’s decarbonisation ambitions. “We are pleased that our industry-leading people, wind turbines and sustainable energy solutions can contribute to this,” said Danny Nielsen, senior vice president and country director, Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

“We look forward to moving forward with this project together with the Vestas team and our other delivery partners, including Higgins and Electronet. Together, we will have added more than 400 MW of renewables to New Zealand’s electricity mix once the Kaiwera wind farm Downs is complete,” said Phil Gibson, executive managing director of portfolio at Mercury.

Once operational, stages one and two of Kaiwera Downs will become New Zealand’s second largest wind farm and are expected to create approximately 150 jobs during peak construction.

Delivery of Vestas wind turbines is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with commissioning to begin in the first quarter of 2026.