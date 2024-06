Nordex receives orders for 172 MW of wind energy in Germany

The operating group orders eleven N163/6.X wind turbines. Order intake on the German market has once again developed well for the Nordex Group. More recently, the Group received orders amounting to approximately 172 MW for various clients.

The largest of the awarded projects is being built in Lower Saxony: the Nordex group supplied eleven N163/6.X turbines to a wind farm operator in Badbergen/Dinklage, in the districts of Osnabrück and Vechta. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract with a duration of twenty years. The 74.8 MW “Bünne-Wehdel” wind farm is scheduled to come into operation in autumn 2025.

Bünne-Wehdel is a repowering project in which 17 1.5 MW Südwind S70 turbines installed on 114.5 meter lattice towers of the current Badbergen-Dinklage wind farm will be replaced by eleven N163/6.X turbines; These machines will each have a power of 6.8 MW with a hub height of 164 meters. The Nordex group already manufactured, supplied and installed the turbines under its former brand “Südwind” 22 years ago.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President of the Central Region of the Nordex Group: “The new 6.8 MW turbines are very efficient and offer a much higher annual performance than the old turbines. “We are proud to be able to make an important contribution to the energy transition with this repowering project and, above all, to be able to reinstall turbines for the same operational group at this location after more than 20 years.”

The project was planned jointly by EFI Wind from Mülheim an der Ruhr and Alpha Wind from Osnabrück, as well as the company Energy-Farming from Bad Essen. The latter is also responsible for the commercial and technical operation of the wind farm.

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (suspended) and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.